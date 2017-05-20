Three Potential Value First Round Pic...

Three Potential Value First Round Picks for the Calgary Flames

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Matchsticks & Gasoline

We are just over a month out from the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, so it is time to start getting hyped! Barring any trades, the Flames will be picking outside the top 10 of the first round of the NHL Entry Draft for the first time since 2012, when the club traded down to select Mark Jankowski 21st overall. Since then, they have selected Sean Monahan 6th overall in 2013, Sam Bennett 4th overall in 2014 and Matthew Tkachuk 6th overall in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC