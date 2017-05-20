The Daily Chum: 22 years ago, the Sharks shocked the hockey world...again
22 years ago today, Ray Whitney's Game 7, double overtime winner propelled the seventh-seeded Sharks past the second-seeded Calgary Flames and into the second round of the playoffs. Jamie Baker's series-winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings the previous season was oft-cited as the Sharks' biggest goal in franchise history, at least prior to San Jose's first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final last spring.
