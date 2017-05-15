Is Brian Elliott a fit for Winnipeg?
With the goalie market in full fluidity - Carolina got Scott Darling , and Dallas landed Ben Bishop - focus has turned to the clubs still in need of help between the pipes. After a year in which Connor Hellebuyck , Ondrej Pavelec and Michael Hutchinson failed to provide consistent netminding, the Jets will need to add something in goal.
