Contract extension lets Treliving keep building Flames around youthful talent
Brad Treliving wasn't worried that his contract was coming to an end as general manager of the Calgary Flames. The Flames were not about to let go of the GM who has led them to two playoff appearances in the three seasons since he was hired in April, 2014, after missing the post-season the previous five years.
