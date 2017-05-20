Calgary Flames' G Chad Johnson Wins World Championship Silver
Well, the World Championship is now over. And Canada may not have won Gold, but it's ok because a Calgary Flames player still walked away with a medal! That may be all the hockey for now that would get me excited to watch since the World Championship is now over.
