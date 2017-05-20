2017 IIHF World Championship Preview
With the entire Flames organization finished playing hockey after the elimination of the Stockton Heat on Tuesday, we now look ahead to the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championship beginning tomorrow. This year's tournament will be shared among two nations, with France and Germany co-hosting the tournament.
