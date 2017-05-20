2016-17 Report Card: Sean Monahan
Like the rest of the Flames, it was a difficult start to the season for Monahan, but things finally started to click around the midpoint of the season and he caught fire. Monahan had only 22 points in the first 41 games of the regular season, but finished very strong with 36 points in the final 41 games.
