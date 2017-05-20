2016-17 Report Card: Sam Bennett
I had high hopes for Sam Bennett to break through this season and after seeing how dominant he looked in the preseason, I felt confident he was going to stack up some points. Unfortunately, the preseason is not the regular season and things really did not transpire very positively.
