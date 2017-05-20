2016-17 Report Card: Mark Giordano

2016-17 Report Card: Mark Giordano

One can say whatever they wish about the trio of Matthew Tkachuk , Mikael Backlund , and Michael Frolik - The tandem of Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton are what allowed the Flames to be as good as they were this year. Giordano was sixth out of the top 200 defensemen in relative expected goal count.

