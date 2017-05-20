2016-17 Report Card: Johnny Gaudreau

Gaudreau had his hand hacked off a quarter of the way through the season leading to some games lost and some lost production. Nothing became of the 21 slashes to his hand in that game because the N.H.L. is a trash organization that uses rubbish tactics to help prevent its stars from getting injured and then wonders why its ratings are dropping into the toilet quicker than a roll of Cottonelle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.