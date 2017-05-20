2016-17 Report Card: Johnny Gaudreau
Gaudreau had his hand hacked off a quarter of the way through the season leading to some games lost and some lost production. Nothing became of the 21 slashes to his hand in that game because the N.H.L. is a trash organization that uses rubbish tactics to help prevent its stars from getting injured and then wonders why its ratings are dropping into the toilet quicker than a roll of Cottonelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC