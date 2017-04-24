What'll it take for Flames fans to support the Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Wednesday, taking Game 1 in that series and shooting Oilers fans into a frenzy. But here in Alberta not everyone is pulling for the Oilers, namely Calgary Flames fans.
Comments
Add your comments below
