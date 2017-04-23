Three questions the Calgary Flames must answer in the offseason

The Calgary Flames were one of only two teams to be swept out of the first round of the NHL playoffs, and it is very hard to put a silver lining on that, especially against a division rival like the Ducks. On the other hand, they did keep all four games close, but that is a moot point considering the team has not won in the Honda Center since April 25, 2006, a span of a whopping 29 games.

