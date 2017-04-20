The Flamies: Awarding the 2016-17 Calgary Flames
The regular season is over and playoffs are just around the corner. The Calgary Flames are participating! While we eagerly await the commencement of their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers later this week, why not take this time to reflect on what has happened so far.
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
