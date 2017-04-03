Sharks beat Flames 3-1 in regular-season finale

Even a win to end the regular season wasn't enough to help the San Jose Sharks open the playoffs at home after blowing a nine-point lead in the division in the final month. Chris Tierney scored one goal and set up Mikkel Boedker for another in the second period to help the banged-up Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their regular-season finale Saturday night.

