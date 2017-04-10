Ryan Getzlaf breaks tie, Ducks beat Flames to take 2-0 series lead

Ryan Getzlaf was credited with the winning power-play goal with 4:46 remaining, John Gibson made 35 saves and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 in Game 2 on Saturday night. Getzlaf's pass struck Lance Bouma's skate where it improbably redirected through the air and past goalie Brian Elliott to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.