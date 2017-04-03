Ovechkin adamant in decision to take part in PyeongChang2018 Winter Olympics

Bettman has been singing the same tune since last year - Here are some of his favourite KEY WORDS: We want the rights to the Olympic logo - MONEY - We want to be "valued" as NHLers in the Olympics - PROMO Long story short - i wish. Bettman will continue dragging on and making an issue out of the IOC's lack of R-E-S-P-E-C-T towards the National Hockey League.

