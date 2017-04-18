NHL official sues Dennis Wideman, Fla...

NHL official sues Dennis Wideman, Flames for $10.25M over on-ice collision

10 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Don Henderson, a veteran of 22 NHL seasons, has not worked a game this season due injuries he claims were caused by a hit from Wideman. NHL linesman Don Henderson is suing defenseman Dennis Wideman and the Flames for $10.25 million in damages stemming from their controversial on-ice collision during a game in January 2016, according to court documents obtained by TSN .

