NHL linesman files lawsuit against Calgary Flames, defenceman Dennis Wideman
NHL linesman Don Henderson is suing defenceman Dennis Wideman and the Calgary Flames for $10.25 million over a hit from behind during a game against the Nashville Predators. Henderson said in a statement of claim that he suffered a concussion and injuries to his neck, back, shoulder and knee, with the neck injury requiring surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC