Hockey fans debate announcer caught slamming Calgary Flames player on hot mic
Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton, left, pushes Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, of Sweden, against the boards during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, in Anaheim, Calif. "If you don't rip Dougie Hamilton, I will.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC