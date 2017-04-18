Goaltending questions arise after Calgary Flames' early exit from NHL playoffs
The momentum from the back half of their season halted by a quick and early exit from the playoffs, the Calgary Flames face a goaltending dilemma for the second off-season in a row. General manager Brad Treliving acquired Elliott from St. Louis in a trade and signed Johnson as a free agent last summer in hopes the duo was the answer to their goaltending woes then.
