Game 1 line rushes: Ducks vs. Flames
John Gibson will start in goal for the Ducks in Thursday's playoff opener against the Calgary Flames at Honda Center. ANAHEIM Even with Coach Randy Carlyle sticking with his policy of not confirming his starting goaltender, John Gibson will get the nod for the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Calgary Flames tonight at Honda Center.
