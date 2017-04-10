Former London Knights, local players take centre ice in NHL playoffs

Anaheim Ducks' Corey Perry, left, shoots to score against Calgary Flames goalie Jonas Hiller, of Switzerland, during the second period of Game 1 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Thursday, April 30, 2015, in Anaheim, Calif. Now that the NHL playoffs have started, London Knights fans can watch current and former members of the green and gold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.