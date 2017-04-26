Flames 'likely' to leave Brouwer unprotected: Calgary Herald
He turns 32 in August, and he's got three years left on his contract with a sizable cap hit of $4.5 million. So we shouldn't be too surprised to read that the Calgary Flames are "likely" to leave winger Troy Brouwer unprotected in the expansion draft.
