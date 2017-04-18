Flames' Gaudreau gets Lady Byng Trophy nod
Johnny Gaudreau is vying to become the second Calgary player to win the Lady Byng Trophy in the past three seasons. Gaudreau, along with Minnesota Wild centre Mikael Granlund and St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko were named the three finalists on Sunday for the award given to the league's most sportsmanlike player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC