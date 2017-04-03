Flames flatten Kings 4-1 as Gillies wins in first start

Jon Gillies made 27 saves in his first career start, and Dennis Wideman, Freddie Hamilton and Alex Chiasson scored second-period goals as the Calgary Flames defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night. Gillies had been called up on an emergency basis from the club's AHL affiliate in Stockton, California, after backup Chad Johnson suffered a lower-body injury against Anaheim on Tuesday.

