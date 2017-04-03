Flames assign Rasmus Andersson and David Rittich to American Hockey League
Defenceman Rasmus Andersson and goaltender David Rittich were assigned by the Calgary Flames to their American Hockey League affiliate on Sunday. Andersson, Calgary's second round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, made his debut for the Flames Saturday night and had four hits in 18:33 of ice time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC