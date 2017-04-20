Finance minister, premier square off in playoff hockey Battle of Alberta
The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs has started with the Calgary Flames taking on the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers playing the San Jose Sharks. In the legislature on Wednesday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci wore his red and orange in support of the Flames and set his terms for a friendly wager with Premier Rachel Notley.
