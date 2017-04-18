Ducksa Cam Fowler skates for first ti...

Ducksa Cam Fowler skates for first time since injury on knee-to-knee hit

17 hrs ago

CALGARY, Alberta >> Cam Fowler strode out in his skates onto the carpeted runway leading from the Ducks dressing room to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice surface on Monday, further igniting the prospects of the injured defenseman's appearance in the best-of-7 Western Conference playoff series against Calgary. Fowler took the ice for the first time since being on the receiving end of a knee-to-knee hit by Flames captain Mark Giordano on April 4 in the third-to-last game of the regular season.

