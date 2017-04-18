Ducksa Cam Fowler skates for first time since injury on knee-to-knee hit
CALGARY, Alberta >> Cam Fowler strode out in his skates onto the carpeted runway leading from the Ducks dressing room to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice surface on Monday, further igniting the prospects of the injured defenseman's appearance in the best-of-7 Western Conference playoff series against Calgary. Fowler took the ice for the first time since being on the receiving end of a knee-to-knee hit by Flames captain Mark Giordano on April 4 in the third-to-last game of the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC