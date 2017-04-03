Ducks writer for a day: Impressions from the press box and beyond
Dave Clayton poses with grandson Adam, 10, at the Ducks-Flames game on Tuesday after winning an essay contest sponsored by the Ducks and Southern California News Group. Adam Clayton, 10, take in a Ducks game from the press box after his grandfather Dave Clayton won an essay contest sponsored by the Ducks and Southern California News Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC