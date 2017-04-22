Ducks rookie Shea Theodore emerges as...

Ducks rookie Shea Theodore emerges as playoff weapon

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore, center, battles with Flames forward Alex Chiasson in front of the net during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on April 17. Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore, center, battles with Flames forward Alex Chiasson in front of the net during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on April 17. Cam works as a millwright at a sawmill about 45 minutes from the family's home near Vancouver, Canada. It's an old-school, lunch-pail job that requires his alarm clock to ring at 3 a.m. So he can't stay up late to watch Shea Theodore, a budding defenseman for the Ducks , even for the biggest game of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC