Ducks rookie Shea Theodore emerges as playoff weapon

Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore, center, battles with Flames forward Alex Chiasson in front of the net during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on April 17. Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore, center, battles with Flames forward Alex Chiasson in front of the net during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on April 17. Cam works as a millwright at a sawmill about 45 minutes from the family's home near Vancouver, Canada. It's an old-school, lunch-pail job that requires his alarm clock to ring at 3 a.m. So he can't stay up late to watch Shea Theodore, a budding defenseman for the Ducks , even for the biggest game of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.