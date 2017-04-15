Ducks Notes: Shea Theodore more effec...

Ducks Notes: Shea Theodore more effective this time around

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore controls the puck past Flames right wing Troy Brouwer during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series on Thursday night at Honda Center. Injuries on the Ducks' blue line led to Theodore becoming a surprise participant against Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC