Ducks hope to tune out the noise in Game 3 against the Calgary Flames

Defenseman Sami Vatanen , who missed Game 2 of the Ducks ' first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames because of an upper-body injury, participated in the team's morning skate Monday and might return for Game 3 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome . The Ducks will take a 2-0 series lead into the game.

