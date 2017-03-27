Ducks @ Flames PREVIEW: Into The Fire

Ducks @ Flames PREVIEW: Into The Fire

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Calling

Don't let the sinking feeling of 2 consecutive blown leads with less than 2 minutes left then losses in overtime bring you down! The Ducks play their final road game of the season in Calgary looking to show that they're capable of holding onto a lead. After a brilliant stretch of play with a 5-game win streak, the Ducks have dropped their last two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Calling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC