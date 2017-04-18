Ducks Daily: Analyzing An Unlikely 3-...

Ducks Daily: Analyzing An Unlikely 3-0 Lead

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Calling

The Anaheim Ducks were largely favored to take out the Calgary Flames in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who had money on them holding a commanding 3-0 lead. Conventional wisdom held that Anaheim's injuries, paired with the Flames' friskiness, would keep things interesting in a close series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Calling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC