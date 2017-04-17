Down 0-2 and still scoreless, Blackhawks remain confident

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund, left, scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson during the first period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf is congratulated by teammate Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone on his goal during overtime of game two NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the Boston Bruins, in Ottawa, Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.