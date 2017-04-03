CHED Nation: Good bye, Battle of Albe...

CHED Nation: Good bye, Battle of Alberta?

The day may come when Oilers fans won't eagerly await the "Battle of Alberta" because it simply won't exist. Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King has penned an open letter to Calgarians after suggesting the team would have no choice but to move if a new arena isn't built.

