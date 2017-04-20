Canada is back: How five teams emerged from year of crisis, made triumphant return to NHL playoffs

Perhaps years from now, when the wounds aren't still so raw, we will speak of it in hushed, reverential tones: that time, in the spring of 2016, when not one of Canada's seven NHL franchises made the post-season. Arenas were empty, hockey pools lacked their usual run of hilariously biased homer picks, Rogers executives made their scotch a double, no ice, for there was no one on this country's ice for the first time since the Trudeau years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.