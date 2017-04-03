Calgary Flames' lesser lights get cha...

Calgary Flames' lesser lights get chance to shine in Tinseltown...

Goaltending call-up Jon Gillies earned the win in his big-league debut and a couple of usual scratches - defenceman Dennis Wideman and forward Freddie Hamilton - scored key goals as the Calgary Flames continued to tune up for the spring dance with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Gillies, Wideman and Freddie The 13th will almost certainly be spectators when the puck drops on the Stanley Cup playoffs next week, but they made the most of this opportunity to prove they'll be ready to contribute if called upon.

