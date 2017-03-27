Calgary Flames could leave town if new arena talks fall apart: president
Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King says he wants to set the record straight about the future of the franchise in Calgary, while also saying he's not willing to rule anything out. King's appearance on a Toronto sports talk radio station set off a firestorm of speculation last week when he seemed to suggest the team would move if it can't strike a deal for a new arena.
