a Maple Leafs, Senators even series; Flames burned, Predators up 2-0a
The Toronto Maple Leafs took the league's best regular-season team, the Washington Capitals, to double overtime in Game 2 of their series, this time coming out on top on a Kasperi Kapanen goal, evening the series at one game apiece. In Ottawa, a former Leaf, Dion Phaneuf, was the hero, scoring in overtime to knot the Senators' series with the Bruins at one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC