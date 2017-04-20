2017 Stanley Cup playoffs: Picking a winner for each Western Conference series
Connor McDavid promises to dazzle in his first playoffs, but how far can he carry the Oilers with tested Chicago and San Jose in the way? Last spring, prognosticators couldn't figure right from left in a conference that was stacked top to bottom with Stanley Cup contenders. Now there seems to be only one clear-cut favorite from this year's crop with serious question marks surrounding some usual characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC