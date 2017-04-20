2017 Stanley Cup playoffs: Picking a winner for each Western Conference series

Connor McDavid promises to dazzle in his first playoffs, but how far can he carry the Oilers with tested Chicago and San Jose in the way? Last spring, prognosticators couldn't figure right from left in a conference that was stacked top to bottom with Stanley Cup contenders. Now there seems to be only one clear-cut favorite from this year's crop with serious question marks surrounding some usual characters.

