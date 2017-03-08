Woman says Bertrand Charest stuck his...

Woman says Bertrand Charest stuck his hands down her pants when she was about 16

Another alleged victim of Bertrand Charest is testifying at his sex-assault trial and says the former ski coach put his hands down her pants when she was about 16. The witness is the seventh alleged victim to take the stand at the trial, which began last week in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal. Charest is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust for alleged offences against 12 girls between the ages of 12 and 19. Several witnesses have testified they had sexual relationships with Charest and have said he was controlling and manipulative toward the athletes whose careers he supervised.

