With Elliott sick, Flames turn to Chad Johnson to extend winning streak
The Calgary Flames are looking to extend their current winning streak to 11 games on Wednesday night when they host the surging Boston Bruins. Elliott did not take part in the morning skate on Wednesday due to illness, while backup - and former Bruin - Chad Johnson will get the start, the team announced.
