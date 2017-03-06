What we learned last week in the NHL

Edmonton's Connor McDavid maneuvers the puck between Nashville's Roman Josi, left, and Filip Forsberg on Feb. 26. None of the NHL's seven Canada-based teams made the playoffs in 2016, but that should change dramatically. The Montreal Canadiens have solidified their hold on the Atlantic Division lead by winning five consecutive games and the Ottawa Senators have been sitting just behind them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.