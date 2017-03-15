U.S. women to sit out World Champions...

U.S. women to sit out World Championship over wage dispute

Members of the U.S. women's national hockey team will skip the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship after a breakdown in negotiations with USA Hockey.

