U.S. judge upholds NHL defensemana s shortened ban, in defeat for Bettman
A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman's bid to restore Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman's 20-game suspension for hitting a linesman, and instead upheld an arbitrator's decision to shorten the ban to 10 games. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said the NHL failed to show that the arbitrator, Georgetown University law professor James Oldham, exceeded his authority under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players' Association in halving the suspension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC