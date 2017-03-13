U.S. judge upholds NHL defensemana s shortened ban, in defeat for Bettman

A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman's bid to restore Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman's 20-game suspension for hitting a linesman, and instead upheld an arbitrator's decision to shorten the ban to 10 games. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said the NHL failed to show that the arbitrator, Georgetown University law professor James Oldham, exceeded his authority under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players' Association in halving the suspension.

