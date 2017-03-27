Too soon to nix CalgaryNext says mayoral hopeful Andre Chabot
Ken King, president and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, says the CalgaryNext project isn't dead yet, and mayoral hopeful Andre Chabot agrees. Calgary mayoral hopeful Andre Chabot cautioned against writing off the massive CalgaryNext arena and stadium project at a public debate on Wednesday night.
