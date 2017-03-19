Tkachuk catches Doughty with elbow to the head

Anxious moments for the L.A. Kings on Sunday after Drew Doughty was hit in the head with an elbow from Calgary Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk . The incident occurred late in the first period behind the goal line, as Doughty went to check Tkachuk, who, with his back turned to the Kings defender, threw up the left elbow, sending Doughty to the ice.

