Thunder Add Tim Harrison On ATO
Tim Harrison's collegiate career ended last week when Colgate University failed to advance in the ECAC post season hockey tournament. Harrison has since joined the Adirondack Thunder on an amateur try-out agreement: The Raiders finished a disappointing 9-22-6 on the season, earning them 10th place in the ECAC.
