San Jose Sharks: Potential first roun...

San Jose Sharks: Potential first round matchups

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

The San Jose Sharks are not officially locked into a playoff position just yet, but with only 15 games remaining in the season, it is all but certain that they will be back in the race for the Stanley Cup. The Sharks seem to have a pretty tight hold on the Pacific division as they have seven more points than the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks with a game in hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC