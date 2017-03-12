San Jose Sharks: Potential first round matchups
The San Jose Sharks are not officially locked into a playoff position just yet, but with only 15 games remaining in the season, it is all but certain that they will be back in the race for the Stanley Cup. The Sharks seem to have a pretty tight hold on the Pacific division as they have seven more points than the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks with a game in hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC